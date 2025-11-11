Left Menu

Ceasefire Stalled Amid Thailand-Cambodia Land Mine Tensions

Thailand has paused a US-brokered ceasefire with Cambodia, demanding an apology for a land mine explosion that injured four Thai soldiers. The explosion has fueled ongoing tensions between the nations. Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating their truce by allegedly planting new mines. Cambodia denies responsibility and calls for peace efforts.

Thailand has decided to indefinitely pause the implementation of a US-brokered ceasefire with Cambodia after a land mine explosion injured four Thai soldiers along their border. The Thai military claims Cambodia violated the truce by planting new mines, a charge Cambodia vehemently denies.

On Tuesday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the injured soldiers, amid accusations from Thailand's army that Cambodia violated the ceasefire terms agreed last month. The Southeast Asian neighbors have a fraught history of territorial disputes, leading to deadly clashes and continued tensions.

While Cambodia attributes the explosion to old land mines, Thailand insists on an apology and resolution measures from Cambodia. The pause in the ceasefire agreement comes amidst criticism of the agreement's viability, with international observers questioning its initial motivations linked to external pressures rather than genuine peace efforts.

