Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

In a concerning incident, a 26-year-old software engineer became the victim of a deceptive robbery in Indiranagar. The crime unfolded after the engineer befriended a woman on a dating app, leading to a sequence of events that ended in theft.

According to reports from the police, the engineer met the woman two months prior through the app. After several online chats, they decided to meet in person. Their rendezvous occurred at a local eatery on November 1, where they dined and drank together. Later, the woman requested the engineer to book a hotel room, citing late hours and difficulty in returning to her accommodation.

Once at the hotel, the situation took a turn. The unsuspecting engineer was rendered unconscious after drinking water allegedly laced with a sedative, police say. This gave the woman the opportunity to flee with Rs 6.89 lakh worth of his gold ornaments and cash. With a case now registered under theft and cheating, law enforcement is actively pursuing the accused.