Tragic Double Suicide: Mother and Daughter Leap in Front of Train in Chengalpattu

A tragedy unfolded in Chengalpattu district as a woman and her daughter met a tragic end by allegedly jumping in front of a speeding train. Police reported the incident on Tuesday, revealing the depths of despair that drove them to such an act.

The heart-wrenching event occurred on November 10, near a railway gate in the area. A senior Government Railway Police official disclosed that the 36-year-old woman was overwhelmed by grief following her son's drowning on November 8. Her 13-year-old daughter, who suffered from intellectual disabilities, accompanied her mother on this fatal journey.

According to the police, the mother informed her neighbors about an outing before heading towards the tracks with her daughter. Here, they purportedly jumped in front of the Tirupati-Puducherry train, ending their lives instantly. Authorities have since retrieved the bodies for post-mortem examinations at Chengalpattu Government Hospital, subsequently releasing them to the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)