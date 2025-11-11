Left Menu

Tragic Double Suicide: Mother and Daughter Leap in Front of Train in Chengalpattu

A mother and her disabled daughter died after allegedly jumping in front of a train in Chengalpattu. Distressed by her son's recent drowning, the woman took her daughter to the railway track, where they reportedly leaped in front of a speeding train. The bodies were later recovered for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:56 IST
Tragic Double Suicide: Mother and Daughter Leap in Front of Train in Chengalpattu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Chengalpattu district as a woman and her daughter met a tragic end by allegedly jumping in front of a speeding train. Police reported the incident on Tuesday, revealing the depths of despair that drove them to such an act.

The heart-wrenching event occurred on November 10, near a railway gate in the area. A senior Government Railway Police official disclosed that the 36-year-old woman was overwhelmed by grief following her son's drowning on November 8. Her 13-year-old daughter, who suffered from intellectual disabilities, accompanied her mother on this fatal journey.

According to the police, the mother informed her neighbors about an outing before heading towards the tracks with her daughter. Here, they purportedly jumped in front of the Tirupati-Puducherry train, ending their lives instantly. Authorities have since retrieved the bodies for post-mortem examinations at Chengalpattu Government Hospital, subsequently releasing them to the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ian Botham Backs Carse to Shake Up Ashes with Aggressive Pace

Ian Botham Backs Carse to Shake Up Ashes with Aggressive Pace

 Australia
2
Revolutionizing Warfare: The Future Role of Drones and AI in Combat Aviation

Revolutionizing Warfare: The Future Role of Drones and AI in Combat Aviation

 India
3
Market Movements Amid Tech Valuation Woes and Government Shutdown Hopes

Market Movements Amid Tech Valuation Woes and Government Shutdown Hopes

 Global
4
Amit Shah Orders Forensic Probe in Red Fort Car Explosion

Amit Shah Orders Forensic Probe in Red Fort Car Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025