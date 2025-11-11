Left Menu

Indian Army Sharpens Skills with High-Altitude Drills

The Indian Army’s Dao Division conducted a series of training exercises in Arunachal Pradesh to enhance preparedness and efficiency in high-altitude terrain. The drills focused on tactical responses, teamwork, and inter-agency coordination, ensuring high readiness and professionalism in challenging conditions.

  India

The Indian Army's Dao Division has recently ramped up its preparedness with a series of high-altitude training exercises in the challenging terrains of Arunachal Pradesh. These drills were aimed at improving operational proficiency and refining inter-agency coordination.

Defence officials underscored the significance of these exercises, which focused on honing tactical responses and validating standard operating procedures through realistic simulations. The exercises were also a critical platform for testing integrated planning, logistics, and communication systems.

By emphasizing operational precision and rapid response capabilities, the Army's coordinated exercises demonstrate a steadfast commitment to maintaining readiness and professionalism in strategically vital areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

