India Accelerates Green Hydrogen Push with ₹100 Cr Biomass Pilot Initiative

At the 3rd International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2025) held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi unveiled a comprehensive update on India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) — a keystone in India’s clean energy transition strategy. Addressing global leaders, scientists, and industry pioneers, the Minister reiterated India’s ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production, innovation, and export.

A Milestone Moment: New NGHM Logo and Fresh Funding for Biomass Innovation

The highlight of the event was the launch of the official logo of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, symbolising public participation and national creativity. The logo, chosen from over 2,500 entries submitted across India, represents the spirit of collective action and innovation driving the green hydrogen revolution.

In a major policy announcement, Shri Joshi also launched a ₹100 crore Call for Proposals for pilot projects focused on producing green hydrogen from biomass and waste materials. The initiative, to be implemented through the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), is expected to encourage start-ups, research institutions, and industrial players to develop scalable and cost-effective hydrogen production technologies.

This is in addition to the ₹100 crore already allocated under NGHM for start-up support, reflecting the government’s intent to fuel a robust innovation ecosystem in the hydrogen sector.

NGHM: Fueling a Clean Energy Revolution

Launched in 2023 with an outlay of ₹19,744 crore, the National Green Hydrogen Mission is designed to decarbonise India’s hard-to-abate industrial sectors like steel, cement, fertilizers, refining, and shipping.

Shri Joshi noted the rapid success of the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, under which:

Incentives have been awarded for 3,000 MW/year of electrolyser manufacturing capacity

India is targeting 8.62 lakh metric tonnes/year of green hydrogen production

The lowest global price for green ammonia has been recorded at ₹49.75/kg for 7.24 lakh MTPA production

Strategic Pilots in Steel, Transport, and Ports

To demonstrate early adoption across industries, the government has funded several pilot projects:

₹132 crore invested in green steel production pilots

₹208 crore sanctioned for hydrogen-fuelled vehicles and nine refuelling stations

₹35 crore allocated for India’s first hydrogen bunkering and refuelling facility at V.O. Chidambaranar Port

These pilots are integral to India’s aim of deep industrial decarbonisation and future-proofing its infrastructure.

Building the Green Hydrogen Ecosystem: Skills, Standards, and Global Reach

Shri Joshi highlighted major capacity-building efforts, noting that:

43 hydrogen-related skill qualifications have been approved

Over 6,300 trainees have been certified

The Green Hydrogen Standard (2023) and Certification Scheme (2025) are now operational

A total of 128 technical standards have been established to guide safe and efficient hydrogen use

The Minister stressed that green hydrogen is no longer optional but a strategic and economic imperative, especially as carbon-border adjustment mechanisms are adopted by global markets.

International Collaboration for a Shared Future

Calling ICGH-2025 “a platform for global collaboration and collective action”, Shri Joshi reaffirmed India’s readiness to work with international partners. He emphasized that the goal is not merely self-sufficiency, but to anchor India in the global green hydrogen value chain, thereby powering a sustainable global economy.

Joining him at the event, Prof. Ajay K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said green hydrogen lies at the intersection of technological leadership and economic competitiveness, and that India’s low-cost renewable energy provides a critical edge in global markets like the EU, Japan, and South Korea.

MNRE Secretary Details Clean Energy Gains and Future Goals

Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), provided a broader context of India’s clean energy advancements:

India’s non-fossil energy capacity now exceeds 250 GW, including: ~130 GW solar ~50 GW wind ~17 GW bio-energy and small hydro

Target of 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030 remains on track

He added that NGHM is expected to:

Mobilise over ₹8 lakh crore in investments

Create 6 lakh jobs

Save ₹1 lakh crore annually in fossil-fuel imports

He also announced the development of four Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters in Jodhpur, Pune, Bhubaneswar, and Kerala to serve as regional hubs for hydrogen R&D, manufacturing, and ecosystem development.

The Path Ahead: Decarbonisation, Investment, and Global Integration

With India entering the second phase of NGHM, the focus is shifting toward:

Deep industrial decarbonisation

Strong technology partnerships

Integration with international supply chains

Policy enablers like demand aggregation, certification systems, and infrastructure upgrades

Global Perspectives

Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe, and Shri Akash Tripathi, Managing Director of SECI, were also present, lending international weight to the discussions on global standards, investment trends, and cross-border hydrogen trade.

As the world intensifies its quest for carbon neutrality, India—through its proactive and inclusive approach—stands poised to lead the green hydrogen revolution, not just as a producer but as a thought leader, innovator, and strategic partner in shaping a clean, secure, and sustainable future for the planet.