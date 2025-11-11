Istanbul Mayor's Legal Battle: The Watergate of Turkey?

Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been named in a sprawling indictment for alleged corruption and organized crime, with charges spanning bribery, money laundering, and fraud, as reported by Turkish media.

Imamoglu, a notable opposition leader against President Erdogan, was detained in March with municipal staff on allegations of criminal conduct, all of which he denies, viewing the prosecution as a strategy to weaken governmental opposition.

The legal proceedings, comprising 3,900 pages and involving 402 suspects, could lead to a 2,352-year sentence for Imamoglu if convicted, amid ongoing public demonstrations and claims of politically-driven judicial action.

(With inputs from agencies.)