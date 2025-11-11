Istanbul Mayor's Legal Battle: The Watergate of Turkey?
Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, faces a significant legal battle, accused of numerous criminal activities, including corruption and organized crime. Critics claim the prosecution is politically motivated to undermine opposition to President Erdogan. Multiple charges against Imamoglu have sparked the largest public protests in Turkey in a decade.
Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been named in a sprawling indictment for alleged corruption and organized crime, with charges spanning bribery, money laundering, and fraud, as reported by Turkish media.
Imamoglu, a notable opposition leader against President Erdogan, was detained in March with municipal staff on allegations of criminal conduct, all of which he denies, viewing the prosecution as a strategy to weaken governmental opposition.
The legal proceedings, comprising 3,900 pages and involving 402 suspects, could lead to a 2,352-year sentence for Imamoglu if convicted, amid ongoing public demonstrations and claims of politically-driven judicial action.
