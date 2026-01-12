Iran Accuses US of Fueling Protests

On Monday, Iran's foreign minister claimed that the ongoing nationwide protests had been orchestrated to give US President Donald Trump an excuse for intervention. His accusation came without any supporting evidence.

The minister's comments came as activists reported that over 500 people have lost their lives, with demonstrators comprising the majority of fatalities.

The statement was delivered to foreign diplomats in Tehran and was broadcast by Al Jazeera. The network has continued operating despite internet restrictions across Iran.

