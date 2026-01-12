Iran Accuses US of Fueling Protests
Iran's foreign minister accused the US of inciting protests as a pretext for intervention, despite providing no evidence. Activists have reported over 500 deaths, mostly protesters. The statement was made to foreign diplomats, and reported by Al Jazeera amid ongoing internet restrictions in Iran.
On Monday, Iran's foreign minister claimed that the ongoing nationwide protests had been orchestrated to give US President Donald Trump an excuse for intervention. His accusation came without any supporting evidence.
The minister's comments came as activists reported that over 500 people have lost their lives, with demonstrators comprising the majority of fatalities.
The statement was delivered to foreign diplomats in Tehran and was broadcast by Al Jazeera. The network has continued operating despite internet restrictions across Iran.
