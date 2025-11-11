Left Menu

Red Fort Blast: The Unveiling of a White-Collar Terror Module

The recent Red Fort blast investigation has been handed over to the NIA, highlighting its suspected terror motives. The explosion is linked to a network involving doctors and was facilitated by large amounts of seized explosives. Security measures across Delhi have been intensified as investigations unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:49 IST
Red Fort Blast: The Unveiling of a White-Collar Terror Module
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into Monday's devastating blast at Delhi's Red Fort, which is suspected to be an act of terror. The move came after officials identified Dr. Umar Nabi of Pulwama as a key figure linked to a terror module involved in the incident.

A DNA sample from Umar's mother is being matched with remains found at the scene. The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car allegedly driven by Dr. Umar. The ongoing investigation spans multiple states including Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where significant quantities of explosives were discovered.

In response to the looming threat, security agencies have placed Delhi on high alert, conducting extensive raids and scrutinizing CCTV footage. The authorities are determined to dismantle the 'white-collar' terror cell that orchestrated the attack, as stricter security protocols are enforced across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Northeast Railway Heightens Security Following Delhi Blast

Northeast Railway Heightens Security Following Delhi Blast

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Security Tightens After Delhi Car Blast

Tensions Rise as Security Tightens After Delhi Car Blast

 India
3
Green Tribunal Mandates Action on Meerut's Ailing Water Bodies

Green Tribunal Mandates Action on Meerut's Ailing Water Bodies

 India
4
Security Forces Achieve Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Neutralized

Security Forces Achieve Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Ne...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025