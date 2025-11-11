Red Fort Blast: The Unveiling of a White-Collar Terror Module

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into Monday's devastating blast at Delhi's Red Fort, which is suspected to be an act of terror. The move came after officials identified Dr. Umar Nabi of Pulwama as a key figure linked to a terror module involved in the incident.

A DNA sample from Umar's mother is being matched with remains found at the scene. The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car allegedly driven by Dr. Umar. The ongoing investigation spans multiple states including Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where significant quantities of explosives were discovered.

In response to the looming threat, security agencies have placed Delhi on high alert, conducting extensive raids and scrutinizing CCTV footage. The authorities are determined to dismantle the 'white-collar' terror cell that orchestrated the attack, as stricter security protocols are enforced across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)