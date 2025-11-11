Transforming Agra's Water Supply: Yamuna River Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has embarked on an ambitious project to tackle Agra's persistent drinking water crisis. A massive 85 million litres per day intake well is under construction at Poiyia Ghat in the Yamuna river, along with a 55 MLD Water Treatment Plant, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to supply treated Yamuna water to 55,000 homes, ensuring water access twice daily once operational. The intake well is being strategically positioned 3 to 7 metres from the riverbank, while soil and strata conditions are being assessed for optimal construction sites.

To expedite the project, a 231-kilometre pipeline is being laid with household connections in parallel. The aim is to complete the project within 18 months, eliminating the region's dependency on costly private tankers and addressing seasonal shortages, especially acute during summer months.