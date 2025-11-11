Left Menu

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Tribunals Reforms Act: A Legal Showdown

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, which abolishes certain tribunals and amends appointment protocols. Critics highlight its inconsistency with previous judgments, while the Attorney General argues for its necessity in standardizing processes. The ruling awaits further judicial scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:23 IST
The Supreme Court has reserved its decision regarding petitions questioning the constitutional validity of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021. This controversial act seeks to dissolve various appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, and modifies the terms for appointing members across several tribunals.

A significant point of contention is the Act's deviation from previous Supreme Court decisions, which mandated a minimum five-year tenure for tribunal members and set eligibility for lawyers with at least a decade's experience. The act, however, proposes a shorter tenure and new appointment rules, sparking legal challenges from entities including the Madras Bar Association.

The government's legal team, led by Attorney General R Venkataramani, argues that the act was crafted to enhance uniformity in tribunal selection processes and is the culmination of extensive governmental deliberations. As the bench considers the law's implications, it remains to be seen how this legal battle will unfold.

