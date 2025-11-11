Left Menu

Justice Served: Delhi Court Convicts Ravi Bishwas in Attempted Murder Case

A Delhi court has convicted Ravi Bishwas in the 2021 attempted murder case against Rajesh, finding him guilty of stabbing the victim intentionally in RK Puram. The court, led by Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, affirmed that the prosecution established his guilt beyond reasonable doubt. Sentence hearings are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:46 IST
Justice Served: Delhi Court Convicts Ravi Bishwas in Attempted Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has found Ravi Bishwas guilty in the attempted murder case stemming from January 2021, when he stabbed a man named Rajesh in RK Puram. The principal judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, confirmed that Bishwas was convicted of the crime under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to attempt to murder.

The court's decision was based on evidence from the injured party and an eyewitness, both of whom provided detailed accounts of the incident. Judge Chandna highlighted the credibility of their testimonies, which demonstrated that the accused intentionally assaulted Rajesh with the intent to kill, hitting several vital body parts.

The case will return to court at a later date to determine the sentencing. This outcome underscores the court's commitment to holding individuals accountable for violent crimes, ensuring justice for victims and maintaining public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

 India
3
Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

 India
4
In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025