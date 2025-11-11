Justice Served: Delhi Court Convicts Ravi Bishwas in Attempted Murder Case

A Delhi court has found Ravi Bishwas guilty in the attempted murder case stemming from January 2021, when he stabbed a man named Rajesh in RK Puram. The principal judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, confirmed that Bishwas was convicted of the crime under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to attempt to murder.

The court's decision was based on evidence from the injured party and an eyewitness, both of whom provided detailed accounts of the incident. Judge Chandna highlighted the credibility of their testimonies, which demonstrated that the accused intentionally assaulted Rajesh with the intent to kill, hitting several vital body parts.

The case will return to court at a later date to determine the sentencing. This outcome underscores the court's commitment to holding individuals accountable for violent crimes, ensuring justice for victims and maintaining public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)