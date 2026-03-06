UN Experts Alarmed by Terror Financing Conviction of Philippine Journalist

United Nations human rights experts have expressed deep concern over the conviction of Filipino journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and human rights defender Marielle Domequil on charges of financing terrorism, urging authorities to grant them bail while they pursue an appeal.

The experts said the case raises serious questions about due process, prolonged detention and potential retaliation against human rights work.

Six years of detention before conviction

Cumpio and Domequil were arrested on 7 February 2020 after months of alleged “red-tagging” and harassment attributed to State agents, according to UN experts.

They were initially charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives, charges that carry no possibility of bail under Philippine law. Both women remained in detention for years while awaiting trial.

More than 18 months after their arrest, prosecutors added a further charge of financing terrorism.

Judicial proceedings only began on 11 November 2024, nearly five years after their detention.

In January 2026, the Regional Trial Court of Tacloban City cleared the two women of all charges except financing terrorism.

If the conviction stands, they could face between 12 and 18 years in prison.

UN calls for bail during appeal process

UN experts highlighted concerns about the length of pre-trial detention and the fairness of the legal process, noting that both women had already spent six years behind bars before the court delivered its verdict.

“Frenchie and Marielle have suffered six years of pre-trial detention and a fraught legal process with a string of charges that have been widely criticised as baseless and in retaliation for their human rights work,” the experts said.

They urged Philippine authorities to allow the two women temporary release on bail while their appeal is considered.

“Given the serious concerns about the unconscionable length of time that the two young women have already spent in detention and the lack of due process… we urge the court to grant them bail without any further delay.”

Concerns over ‘red-tagging’ and human rights work

The case has drawn international attention because of allegations that the women were targeted due to their work as journalists and human rights advocates.

“Red-tagging” refers to the practice of publicly labelling individuals or groups as linked to communist or insurgent organisations, which critics say has been used in the Philippines to intimidate activists, journalists and civil society actors.

Cumpio, a journalist and community media organiser, has been widely recognised for reporting on human rights and social issues in Eastern Visayas, while Domequil has been involved in community advocacy work.

UN monitoring the case

The UN experts confirmed they are in contact with the Philippine Government regarding the situation and continue to monitor developments.

They reiterated that the two women should be given the opportunity to pursue justice through the appeals process without remaining in prolonged detention.

“Frenchie and Marielle deserve to be free to fight for justice,” the experts said.