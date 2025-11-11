Urgent Diplomatic Action Needed: Abduction in Mali Sparks Concern

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, John Brittas, has made a formal request to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking swift diplomatic intervention following the abduction of five Tamil Nadu workers in Mali, West Africa. Brittas emphasized the urgency due to escalating extremist violence in the region.

The abducted individuals were reportedly involved in working on an infrastructure project for an Indian company near Kobri, a region grappling with heightened insecurity. This alarming incident is reminiscent of a previous tragedy in the Republic of Niger, where Indian nationals were targeted similarly.

Brittas urged the Indian government to prioritize the plight of the kidnapped workers and engage in immediate diplomatic negotiations. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Mali confirmed the kidnappings and is collaborating with both local authorities and the Indian company to facilitate a safe and expeditious release.