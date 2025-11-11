Urgent Diplomatic Action Needed: Abduction in Mali Sparks Concern
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to the Indian External Affairs Minister following the abduction of five Tamil Nadu workers in Mali, urging urgent diplomatic intervention. The workers were employed on an Indian infrastructure project. The region is experiencing increased extremist violence, highlighting the need for swift action.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, John Brittas, has made a formal request to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking swift diplomatic intervention following the abduction of five Tamil Nadu workers in Mali, West Africa. Brittas emphasized the urgency due to escalating extremist violence in the region.
The abducted individuals were reportedly involved in working on an infrastructure project for an Indian company near Kobri, a region grappling with heightened insecurity. This alarming incident is reminiscent of a previous tragedy in the Republic of Niger, where Indian nationals were targeted similarly.
Brittas urged the Indian government to prioritize the plight of the kidnapped workers and engage in immediate diplomatic negotiations. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Mali confirmed the kidnappings and is collaborating with both local authorities and the Indian company to facilitate a safe and expeditious release.
ALSO READ
Democratic Rights in Jeopardy: Tamil Nadu's DMK Leads Major Protests
SC allows AIADMK's intervention application supporting SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu.
SC asks EC to respond within 2 weeks to separate pleas filed by DMK, WB Congress, TMC, challenging SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.
SC asks Madras, Calcutta HCs to keep in abeyance proceedings on pleas challenging SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.
Tamil Nadu Honors Devoted Senior Couples