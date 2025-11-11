Morari Bapu Calls for Vigilance as Terrorism Strikes Delhi: A Nation on Alert

On Tuesday, spiritual leader Morari Bapu condemned the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, describing it as an 'extremely painful' act of terrorism. He urged the nation to remain vigilant in response to the growing threat of terrorism, which he likened to a 'gigantic demon.'

The tragic incident occurred on Monday evening at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, resulting in 12 fatalities, 20 injuries, and the destruction of several vehicles. Morari Bapu paid tribute to the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, the renowned Ram Katha reciter emphasized the importance of addressing global terrorism's evolving forms. He also highlighted the need for environmental initiatives, calling for the cleansing of rivers like the Kshipra, urging both government and devotee involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)