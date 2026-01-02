Outrage Erupts Over Assault on Constable During Chhattisgarh Protest
A shocking video of a woman constable being attacked during an anti-mining protest in Chhattisgarh has sparked widespread outrage. Two men have been arrested, while efforts continue to identify others involved. The incident, which occurred amid heated protests against a coal mining project, calls into question the safety and law enforcement in the region.
In a distressing incident in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, a viral video showing a woman constable being assaulted and having her clothes torn during a protest against mining activities has drawn widespread condemnation. The footage, which surfaced on social media, has intensified the ongoing debate on the safety of law enforcement officers during public demonstrations.
The police have arrested two local men and are actively working to identify further perpetrators involved in the attack. The incident unfolded on December 27 in the Tamnar block, where residents from 14 villages protested against a coal mining project. The protest escalated with violence as the constable was left alone and subsequently attacked by a mob in a field.
The violent episode has underscored growing tensions between locals and police as ongoing protests against Jindal Power Limited's coal block project continue. The state administration has promised to review the situation, with additional arrests expected following the identification of the attackers and further investigation.
