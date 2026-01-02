Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Assault on Constable During Chhattisgarh Protest

A shocking video of a woman constable being attacked during an anti-mining protest in Chhattisgarh has sparked widespread outrage. Two men have been arrested, while efforts continue to identify others involved. The incident, which occurred amid heated protests against a coal mining project, calls into question the safety and law enforcement in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:20 IST
Outrage Erupts Over Assault on Constable During Chhattisgarh Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, a viral video showing a woman constable being assaulted and having her clothes torn during a protest against mining activities has drawn widespread condemnation. The footage, which surfaced on social media, has intensified the ongoing debate on the safety of law enforcement officers during public demonstrations.

The police have arrested two local men and are actively working to identify further perpetrators involved in the attack. The incident unfolded on December 27 in the Tamnar block, where residents from 14 villages protested against a coal mining project. The protest escalated with violence as the constable was left alone and subsequently attacked by a mob in a field.

The violent episode has underscored growing tensions between locals and police as ongoing protests against Jindal Power Limited's coal block project continue. The state administration has promised to review the situation, with additional arrests expected following the identification of the attackers and further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
2
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
3
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global
4
European Shares Break Records with Defense Sector Boost

European Shares Break Records with Defense Sector Boost

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026