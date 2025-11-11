Left Menu

Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

The 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's India Region Zone-III Conference concluded with the Kohima Proclamation, emphasizing stronger regional cooperation and development. The conference promoted legislative alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047 and encouraged sustainable growth practices, calling for increased budget allocations and regional connectivity enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:47 IST
Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India
  • Country:
  • India

The 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's India Region Zone-III Conference, held in Kohima, wrapped up on Tuesday with the unanimous adoption of the 'Kohima Proclamation.' This announcement underlined the resolve of North East India's legislatures to uphold parliamentary democracy, foster regional cooperation, and drive inclusive development.

The four-day conference, hosted by the Nagaland Assembly, featured presiding officers from all eight North Eastern states who deliberated under the theme "Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change." A key resolution involved aligning the region's legislative priorities with Viksit Bharat 2047, while tackling socio-economic inequalities.

The Kohima Proclamation also urged the Indian government to engage in talks for a comprehensive 20-year development roadmap, considering the region's unique challenges. The House called for increased budgetary allocations and highlighted the need for enhanced regional cooperation in trade, culture, healthcare, education, and tourism, advocating for the region's role as India's bridge to ASEAN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Eyes Year-End No. 1 Ranking

Alcaraz Eyes Year-End No. 1 Ranking

 Italy
2
Maharashtra Crackdown: Stamp Duty Evasion in Rs 300 Crore Land Deal

Maharashtra Crackdown: Stamp Duty Evasion in Rs 300 Crore Land Deal

 India
3
Nation Stands United After Tragic Delhi Blast

Nation Stands United After Tragic Delhi Blast

 India
4
From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey

From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025