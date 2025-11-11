Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

The 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's India Region Zone-III Conference, held in Kohima, wrapped up on Tuesday with the unanimous adoption of the 'Kohima Proclamation.' This announcement underlined the resolve of North East India's legislatures to uphold parliamentary democracy, foster regional cooperation, and drive inclusive development.

The four-day conference, hosted by the Nagaland Assembly, featured presiding officers from all eight North Eastern states who deliberated under the theme "Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change." A key resolution involved aligning the region's legislative priorities with Viksit Bharat 2047, while tackling socio-economic inequalities.

The Kohima Proclamation also urged the Indian government to engage in talks for a comprehensive 20-year development roadmap, considering the region's unique challenges. The House called for increased budgetary allocations and highlighted the need for enhanced regional cooperation in trade, culture, healthcare, education, and tourism, advocating for the region's role as India's bridge to ASEAN.

(With inputs from agencies.)