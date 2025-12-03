Mizoram Guv seeks geospatial intelligence, unified platforms for sustainable development in NE

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh has called for geospatial intelligence, unified platforms and climate-ready systems to drive sustainable development across the Northeast, Lok Bhavan sources said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the North East Conclave held in New Delhi under the GeoSmart World Conference and Expo on Tuesday, Singh said the Northeast region had long remained a distant and less explored region, often forgotten because of its challenging terrain and limited connectivity, the sources said.

The governor highlighted that the last 11-12 years have marked a dramatic shift, with unprecedented efforts to bridge infrastructural gaps and integrate the region more closely with India's development trajectory.

He said that the new railway line connecting Mizoram and the rest of the country, which was inaugurated in September, was an engineering achievement, which was unheard of earlier, and it reflects the commitment to ensure our Northeast never remains what it used to be.

Singh emphasised Mizoram's unique position in India's national fabric -- a region of extraordinary biodiversity, cultural richness, and strategic importance, yet shaped by fragile slopes, seismic vulnerability, and dispersed settlements.

These very challenges, he said, underline why advanced geospatial and digital technologies must be embedded into every stage of planning.

The governor called geospatial intelligence a force multiplier for development, explaining how terrain-informed governance, remote sensing, digital twins and GIS-based modelling can guide everything from road alignments and service delivery to environmental protection and disaster preparedness.

For a state like Mizoram, where linear settlements stretch along narrow hill ridges and ecological sensitivity is high, such tools are essential for safeguarding both livelihoods and landscapes, he said.

He noted that the Northeast's climatic realities, frequent landslides, cloudbursts, long monsoon spells and high seismicity make predictive technology indispensable.

With modern remote sensing satellites, Doppler radars, hydrological models and IoT sensors, the NE region can forecast landslides up to 72 hours in advance, monitor river levels in real time, and issue early warnings that reach both citizens and security forces, he said.

''Technology is no longer a luxury for the Northeast. It is the foundation of a climate-resilient future,'' Singh said.

Pointing out the significance of Mizoram's international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, he said smart connectivity and secure border management-using drones, sensors, integrated surveillance and resilient communication systems are critical for combating illegal movements, enhancing disaster response, and supporting security personnel deployed in difficult terrain.

Singh said Mizoram has vast potential in agroforestry, bamboo processing, renewable energy, ecotourism, horticulture, and traditional crafts, and stressed how technology can catalyse sustainable economic growth.

He emphasised the need for a unified geospatial platform for the entire Northeast, a strong indigenous drone ecosystem, and large-scale skill development in GIS, remote sensing, AI-based terrain analytics, UAV operations, and climate modelling.

The governor called for deeper civil-military collaboration, greater involvement of academia and startups, and motivation for youth to embrace technology-oriented careers.

He added that professionals from across India should spend time working in the Northeast.

