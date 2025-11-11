Left Menu

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's need for 'digital sovereignty' at a defence conclave, urging development of indigenous digital technologies. He highlighted India’s responsibility to lead in ethical tech use and advocated for processes that integrate AI, secure data architectures, and promote resource optimization in the defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:51 IST
In a firm call for digital advancement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the military to pursue 'digital sovereignty,' emphasizing the need for indigenous technology during a recent defence conclave.

He advocated for a strategic approach towards developing algorithms, data architectures, and encrypted networks, viewing them as crucial for a robust defence strategy.

Singh highlighted the importance of ethical considerations in technology while pushing for a collaborative effort between soldiers, scientists, and start-ups to ensure advanced tech serves national security interests efficiently.

