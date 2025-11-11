Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

In a firm call for digital advancement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the military to pursue 'digital sovereignty,' emphasizing the need for indigenous technology during a recent defence conclave.

He advocated for a strategic approach towards developing algorithms, data architectures, and encrypted networks, viewing them as crucial for a robust defence strategy.

Singh highlighted the importance of ethical considerations in technology while pushing for a collaborative effort between soldiers, scientists, and start-ups to ensure advanced tech serves national security interests efficiently.

