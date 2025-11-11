Left Menu

Naidu Demands Swift Relief for Cyclone 'Montha' Victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to a central assessment team to propose immediate relief funds for Cyclone 'Montha' damage. He highlighted substantial losses amounting to Rs 6,384 crore and urged assistance for affected agriculture, infrastructure, and sanitation sectors across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of Cyclone 'Montha,' Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made an impassioned appeal to a central team visiting the state. The purpose was to urge the release of immediate relief funds to address damages totaling Rs 6,384 crore.

The contingent, headed by Pausumi Basu, Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs, met Naidu at his camp office. "A report will be submitted to the center shortly," the central team promised after touring the cyclone-hit districts of Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Prakasam, and Bapatla.

Naidu also sought recommendations on more long-term measures such as purchasing rain-damaged paddy, reinforcing coastal areas, and launching forest fireproofing initiatives. Immediate relief for displaced families and devastated infrastructure remains the state government's priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

