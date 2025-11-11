India Hosts First National Tribal Literary Fest 2025 Celebrating Oral Heritage

In a historic and culturally enriching event, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) in collaboration with the National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) successfully organised the first-ever National Tribal Literary Fest 2025. Held as part of the ongoing Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh—an initiative commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Dhartiyaaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda—this two-day literary festival served as a vibrant confluence of India’s tribal voices, oral narratives, and cultural wisdom.

Held under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the event symbolised India’s renewed commitment to tribal empowerment, cultural preservation, and literary inclusivity.

A Grand Commencement: Honouring Birsa Munda and Tribal Wisdom

The festival commenced with reverence and pride through a floral tribute and garlanding of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s statue, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolising enlightenment and the enduring flame of tribal knowledge. Traditional Madia songs and tribal dance performances marked the opening ceremony, immersing the audience in the rhythm of indigenous life and culture.

The theme of the festival resonated with the deep-rooted connection between tribal communities and nature, their oral traditions, and the timeless wisdom passed down through generations.

Key Dignitaries and Speeches: A Celebration of Intellectual and Cultural Freedom

The festival was graced by prominent leaders and intellectuals who celebrated tribal literature not only as art but as a powerful force for social transformation:

Smt. Savitri Thakur, Hon’ble Minister of State for Women and Child Development, delivered the keynote address. She praised the government’s commitment to tribal welfare and emphasized that the festival is a landmark initiative aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, celebrating cultural resurgence and inclusivity.

Smt. Meenakshi Jain, Hon’ble Member of Rajya Sabha, eloquently articulated the inseparable bond between literature and cultural freedom, stating, “When the literature of a society is enslaved, its culture too becomes enslaved.” Her address served as a powerful reminder of the need for intellectual autonomy in preserving tribal identity.

Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, MoTA, underscored the role of tribal literature in amplifying marginalized voices. She commended NTRI for bringing together a diverse group of tribal poets, novelists, storytellers, artists, and publishers from across India.

Preserving Tribal Languages and Oral Traditions: A National Mission

Several speakers emphasized the urgent need to document and preserve tribal languages and oral traditions, which are at risk of extinction due to globalization and homogenisation:

Shri Nirupam Chakma, Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, highlighted the fragile state of smaller tribal languages, noting that their preservation is essential for maintaining India’s linguistic diversity.

Shri Ashutosh Agnihotri, IAS, CMD of FCI, drew poetic parallels between tribal literature and Vedic wisdom. His evocative remarks, including the lines “अक्षर की आकांक्षा होती है शब्द बने, शब्द की आकांक्षा होती है वाक्य बने...”, beautifully illustrated the spiritual and ecological consciousness embedded in tribal narratives.

Prof. B. V. Sharma, Director of the Anthropological Survey of India, emphasized government efforts toward documentation and safeguarding oral literature. He referenced multiple initiatives aimed at mapping indigenous knowledge systems and promoting community-led heritage preservation.

Policy and Vision: Towards Cultural Justice and Integration

Shri Anant Prakash Pandey, Joint Secretary, MoTA, stated that the Literary Fest is a collective national endeavour to integrate tribal literature into India’s broader cultural narrative. He reiterated that tribal literature is not merely folklore but a repository of ecological, ethical, and community wisdom.

Prof. Nupur Tiwary, Special Director, NTRI, called tribal civilizations “as ancient as the earth itself” and described tribal communities as “guardians of memory, protectors of nature, and custodians of human balance.” Her passionate appeal to preserve indigenous languages, customs, and oral stories underlined the existential value of tribal knowledge in today’s world.

Festival Highlights: Dialogue, Performance, and Documentation

The National Tribal Literary Fest featured:

Panel discussions on tribal poetry, translation, and language survival

Poetry recitations and storytelling sessions in tribal dialects and regional languages

Book exhibitions and publisher showcases dedicated to tribal authors

Workshops on linguistic documentation, translation techniques, and community archives

Writers and artists from across 20+ tribal communities participated, including representatives from Gondi, Santhali, Bhili, Khasi, Ho, Mundari, and other linguistic groups. The event became a national platform for cultural exchange, mutual learning, and solidarity among indigenous voices.

A Transformative Cultural Milestone

This inaugural National Tribal Literary Fest is more than just a celebration—it is a cultural milestone in India’s journey toward social justice, heritage preservation, and inclusive nation-building. It stands as a testament to the resilience, richness, and relevance of tribal knowledge systems in shaping the future of India.

Through the poetry of the forest, the songs of the hills, and the wisdom of ancestral tales, India’s tribal communities continue to teach the nation the importance of balance, reverence for nature, and living in harmony with all beings.

India’s Tribal Renaissance

By institutionalizing such platforms, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is taking active steps to restore the dignity and visibility of tribal narratives. The festival aligns with India’s broader goal to recognize indigenous contributions and strengthen cultural pluralism as a pillar of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

As tribal literature finds its rightful place in India’s national narrative, the voices of the forest, the rivers, and the hills continue to remind us that culture is not a relic of the past—it is a living, breathing guide for the future.