IICA and WNS Launch Ybrant Program to Cultivate Responsible Business Leaders

In a landmark initiative to integrate sustainability and responsible business conduct into mainstream management education, the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), in partnership with WNS Global Services, officially launched the IICA–WNS Ybrant CSR, ESG & Sustainability Program on 11th November 2025. The collaborative initiative marks a major step forward in fostering a new generation of socially responsible, sustainability-minded leaders.

The launch event took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and over 250 student participants from leading academic institutions, underscoring the program’s wide appeal and national relevance.

Redefining Leadership in a New Era of Sustainability

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General & CEO, IICA, articulated the transformative potential of the Ybrant Program. He emphasized that the program aims to instill in young minds a leadership philosophy that balances business success with societal good.

“Through the IICA–WNS Ybrant Program, we aim to prepare future leaders who see business not just as a means for profit, but as a vehicle for sustainable and inclusive development,” he said.

Singh cited a striking statistic: India’s CSR expenditure has seen exponential growth over the past decade—from ₹10,065.93 crore in FY 2014–15 to ₹34,908.75 crore in FY 2023–24. He noted that more than ₹2.2 lakh crore has been collectively spent on CSR by Indian corporates over the past ten years. This underscores the maturing ecosystem of corporate responsibility in India, demanding a professional workforce that can navigate the balance between profit and purpose.

Industry-Academia-Government Synergy

Speaking at the event, Mr. Gopal Agarwal, Head CSR, WNS Global Services, described the Ybrant Program as a strategic three-way collaboration between government, corporates, and academia.

“The idea is to catch them young so that the future CEOs grow up with a perspective rooted in sustainable development,” he stated.

The program is designed as a blended learning model, seamlessly integrating:

Academic rigour from IICA’s expert faculty

Real-world insights from industry leaders

Technology-enabled delivery for accessibility and scale

Participants will also receive digitally verifiable certificates through IICA’s proprietary credentialing system, enabling recognition through QR codes, DigiLocker integration, and LinkedIn sharing, ensuring maximum value and visibility.

Program Structure and Delivery

Mr. Mukesh Kumar, Head of the Centre for Excellence in CSR & Corporate Citizenship at IICA, detailed the comprehensive structure of the Ybrant Program. Spanning six months, the program includes:

22.5 hours of academic sessions

18 hours of fieldwork

15 modules ranging from basic concepts to advanced policy and practice areas

Key focus areas include:

Introduction to CSR, ESG, and Sustainability

Indian CSR legislation and compliance

Global CSR trends

Impact assessments and reporting frameworks

ESG metrics and governance

Leadership and corporate citizenship

Sessions will be delivered weekly through IICA’s Learning Management System, making it accessible to learners across India and internationally. Live interactions with faculty and practitioners will ensure dynamic, real-time learning and mentorship.

Diverse Participation from India’s Premier Institutions

The inaugural batch of participants includes more than 250 students from some of India’s leading academic institutions, demonstrating the widespread appeal and strategic relevance of the initiative. Participating institutions include:

IIM Shillong

CHRIST University, Bengaluru

Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajasthan

Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune

St. Aloysius (Deemed University), Mangalore

The program’s nationwide reach reflects a shared commitment across institutions to nurture socially aware business leaders equipped for the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

Concluding Remarks and Future Vision

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Ankita Sharma, Senior Research Associate, IICA. She acknowledged the collaborative effort behind the program's development and its potential to serve as a model for future corporate-academic partnerships.

The session was skillfully moderated by Ms. Sana Farid, Research Associate at IICA, who facilitated the knowledge-sharing and engagement between participants and speakers.

A Step Toward Responsible Capitalism

The IICA–WNS Ybrant Program is more than an educational initiative—it represents a philosophical shift in how future business leaders are trained. By embedding the values of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance into core business learning, it prepares professionals who can navigate the complexity of today’s global challenges.

As India continues to emerge as a global economic powerhouse, programs like Ybrant will play a crucial role in ensuring that economic growth is both inclusive and sustainable.