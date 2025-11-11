Left Menu

Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

A large-scale investigation in Faridabad follows the seizure of explosives linked to a terror module. Two Kashmiri doctors associated with Al Falah University found involved. The probe connects to a deadly blast in Delhi, implicating groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, as security heightens across Haryana.

Updated: 11-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:21 IST
Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad
In a significant counter-terror operation, authorities in Faridabad are uncovering alarming quantities of explosives, believed to be tied to a wider terror network involving Kashmiri doctors. These developments unfold following a destructive explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, with police drawing connections to a suspected 'white collar' terror module.

The operation led to the arrest of eight individuals, including Dr. Muzammil Ganaie and Dr. Shaheen Sayeed from Al Falah University. This discovery exposed a nexus that crosses regional boundaries, interlinking Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The focus has intensified around the university campus as a potential focal point of the conspiracy.

Officials maintain a heightened state of alert, ramping up security checkpoints and conducting extensive searches across public and strategic locations in Haryana. The operation continues as law enforcement priorities the dismantling of any reconnecting networks aiming to destabilize regional peace.

