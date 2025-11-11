Unveiling Legal Legends: Honoring Lal Narayan Sinha and Shanti Bhushan

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai paid homage to two towering figures in the Indian legal arena, Lal Narayan Sinha and Shanti Bhushan, by unveiling their portraits at the Supreme Court. Celebrated as 'mirrors of our constitutional conscience,' the legal luminaries continue to inspire countless lawyers and judges.

Chief Justice Gavai, while commemorating the duo, extolled their dedication to the Constitution and acknowledged their roles as former Attorney General and Law Minister, respectively. Sinha and Bhushan exemplified brilliance in their field and a steadfast commitment to justice and democracy.

Sinha's expertise in constitutional law left a lasting imprint, notably through his involvement in precedent-setting cases such as Golak Nath and Kesavananda Bharati. Similarly, Shanti Bhushan's tenure as Law Minister, particularly after the Emergency period, and his subsequent efforts in promoting public interest litigation, were crucial in reinforcing India's democratic values.

