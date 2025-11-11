Left Menu

Unveiling Legal Legends: Honoring Lal Narayan Sinha and Shanti Bhushan

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai unveiled the portraits of legal icons Lal Narayan Sinha and Shanti Bhushan, highlighting their contributions to constitutional law and democracy. Sinha's work on landmark cases shaped constitutional values, while Bhushan strengthened democratic foundations and public interest litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai paid homage to two towering figures in the Indian legal arena, Lal Narayan Sinha and Shanti Bhushan, by unveiling their portraits at the Supreme Court. Celebrated as 'mirrors of our constitutional conscience,' the legal luminaries continue to inspire countless lawyers and judges.

Chief Justice Gavai, while commemorating the duo, extolled their dedication to the Constitution and acknowledged their roles as former Attorney General and Law Minister, respectively. Sinha and Bhushan exemplified brilliance in their field and a steadfast commitment to justice and democracy.

Sinha's expertise in constitutional law left a lasting imprint, notably through his involvement in precedent-setting cases such as Golak Nath and Kesavananda Bharati. Similarly, Shanti Bhushan's tenure as Law Minister, particularly after the Emergency period, and his subsequent efforts in promoting public interest litigation, were crucial in reinforcing India's democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

