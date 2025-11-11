Trump Vs. BBC: A Legal Threat Looms Over Edited Documentary

Donald Trump has threatened a billion-dollar lawsuit against the BBC, claiming malicious editing of his January 6, 2021, speech in a recent documentary. This action could endanger the British broadcaster's future, though legal experts suggest it might be bluster with little merit.

The controversial documentary allegedly spliced sections of Trump's speech, omitting parts where he directed followers to protest peacefully, leaving it looking like a call for violence. Trump's attorney highlighted potential legal actions in the US citing Florida law, although the UK's deadline has passed.

Despite Trump's significant settlement wins against US media, securing a victory against the BBC in this instance appears challenging. His reputation post-January 6 and the documentary's lack of US broadcast add hurdles to his legal ambition.

