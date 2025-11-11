Unraveling the Rs 58 Crore Digital Arrest Scam: An International Cyber Investigation

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has unearthed an expansive international network as part of its investigation into the Rs 58 crore digital arrest scam in Mumbai, said an official on Tuesday.

This elaborate scheme, one of India's largest digital arrest cases, involved cybercriminals who duped a Mumbai businessman by impersonating officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The fraudsters operated between August 19 and October 8, orchestrating a complex money-laundering operation through cryptocurrency transactions and multiple crypto wallets.

The cyber police found that this incident is part of a broader international syndicate that has been preying on Indian citizens using 'digital arrest' tactics, tactics that exploit the victim's fear with false accusations and threats. Authorities estimate the syndicate's activities may have amassed over Rs 2,000 crore across India, exploiting digital platforms to facilitate these crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)