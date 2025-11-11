Jain Trust Property Sale Standoff: A Controversy at Crossroads

The sale of a prime property in Pune by a Jain trust to Gokhale Landmarks LLP has encountered significant resistance from the Jain community. Although both parties wish to annul the transaction, no cancellation deed has been processed with the Registration and Stamp Department.

The property, which includes facilities for Jain students and a temple, was sold earlier this year for Rs 311 crore, with Rs 230 crore already paid. The sale's opposition came from various community factions, leading to calls for cancellation.

Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj, a prominent Jain leader, has warned of renewed protests unless the deal is formally canceled. Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated following allegations by ex-MLA Ravindra Dhangekar against Union minister Murlidhar Mohol, in connection to the contentious transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)