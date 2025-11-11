Left Menu

Massive Voter Enumeration Campaign Underway in West Bengal

West Bengal is undergoing a major Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Over 6.56 crore enumeration forms have been distributed by booth-level officers (BLOs) in 294 assembly constituencies. The process, happening after 23 years, aims for full coverage by December 4, followed by draft and final roll publications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:54 IST
Massive Voter Enumeration Campaign Underway in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented electoral initiative, booth-level officers in West Bengal have distributed over 6.56 crore enumeration forms since November 4. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a historic effort, conducted for the first time since 2002, aiming to ensure comprehensive voter documentation.

A total of 80,681 BLOs have been mobilized across 294 assembly constituencies to personally deliver forms to voters' doorsteps. These officers are tasked with achieving an extensive outreach, targeting 85.71 percent distribution as of the latest updates, with a commitment to reach full completion within the stipulated timeline.

The enumeration process, essential for updating electoral rolls, will conclude its house-to-house phase on December 4, with draft and final rolls to be published on December 9 and February 7 respectively. The period for claims and objections will open alongside the draft publication, featuring a structured schedule for subsequent verifications and hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath in Jamaica: Rising Death Toll and Aid Efforts

Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath in Jamaica: Rising Death Toll and Aid Efforts

 Global
2
Cunha's Ascent: From Old Trafford to the World Stage

Cunha's Ascent: From Old Trafford to the World Stage

 Global
3
Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025