Massive Voter Enumeration Campaign Underway in West Bengal

In an unprecedented electoral initiative, booth-level officers in West Bengal have distributed over 6.56 crore enumeration forms since November 4. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a historic effort, conducted for the first time since 2002, aiming to ensure comprehensive voter documentation.

A total of 80,681 BLOs have been mobilized across 294 assembly constituencies to personally deliver forms to voters' doorsteps. These officers are tasked with achieving an extensive outreach, targeting 85.71 percent distribution as of the latest updates, with a commitment to reach full completion within the stipulated timeline.

The enumeration process, essential for updating electoral rolls, will conclude its house-to-house phase on December 4, with draft and final rolls to be published on December 9 and February 7 respectively. The period for claims and objections will open alongside the draft publication, featuring a structured schedule for subsequent verifications and hearings.

