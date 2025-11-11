Turmoil in Arctic Research: Departure of Elizabeth Qaulluq Cravalho

The departure of Elizabeth Qaulluq Cravalho, an official with the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, marks a new chapter of turbulence within the Arctic research sector.

Cravalho's exit underscores the ongoing shift in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump's administration, which has aimed to enhance military and energy security initiatives at the expense of climate change research.

While details surrounding Cravalho's departure remain unclear, her exit points to the complexities and challenges that have beset the Arctic research community since January under Trump's tenure.

