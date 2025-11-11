Turmoil in Arctic Research: Departure of Elizabeth Qaulluq Cravalho
Elizabeth Qaulluq Cravalho, an Alaska Native official with the U.S. Arctic Research Commission (USARC), has recently left her position amidst rising tensions within Arctic research. Her departure highlights the shift in U.S. policy under President Trump, who prioritizes military and energy security over climate change-related research in the region.
Cravalho's exit underscores the ongoing shift in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump's administration, which has aimed to enhance military and energy security initiatives at the expense of climate change research.
While details surrounding Cravalho's departure remain unclear, her exit points to the complexities and challenges that have beset the Arctic research community since January under Trump's tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
