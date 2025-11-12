Trump's New Visa Directive: Stricter Health and Economic Criteria for Immigrants

The Trump administration has issued a new directive that aims to further restrict immigration to the United States by imposing stricter health and financial criteria on visa applicants. Under the guidance, applicants must demonstrate they do not pose a potential burden on the American public by relying on public assistance.

Consular officials are now tasked with examining a wide range of factors, including applicants' age, medical conditions, financial status, and English proficiency. Conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, and other chronic ailments could disqualify applicants, while financial scrutiny has been tightened to include detailed reviews of banking documents.

Critics, including Adriana Cadena of Protecting Immigrant Families, argue that the policy could deter lawful immigrants from seeking necessary services. The move reflects the administration's broader attempt to return to first-term policies focused on minimizing reliance on public benefits by immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)