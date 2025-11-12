Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Pause on SNAP Funding Amid Shutdown

The U.S. Supreme Court extended a pause on a judge's order requiring full SNAP funding amid the government shutdown. The decision allows the Trump administration to withhold $4 billion from food aid programs temporarily. Meanwhile, legislation to end the shutdown proceeds in the Senate, impacting millions of Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 05:08 IST
Supreme Court Extends Pause on SNAP Funding Amid Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to extend its pause on enforcing a lower court's decision that mandated the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the ongoing government shutdown.

The court's ruling permits the temporary withholding of approximately $4 billion in SNAP funds, a move that comes as Congress inches closer to a legislative compromise aimed at ending the nation's longest shutdown. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's prior extension is set to expire this Thursday, but the Senate's actions offer a glimmer of hope.

As food benefits remain disrupted, millions of low-income Americans lean on strained assistance systems. The lapse in SNAP funding marks a historic first, while efforts to pass a resolution advance in the Senate, potentially halting the prolonged political impasse.

TRENDING

1
Chaos and Change: US Faces Domestic Challenges Amid Political Shifts

Chaos and Change: US Faces Domestic Challenges Amid Political Shifts

 Global
2
Intense Sporting Clashes and Crucial Movements in the World of Sport

Intense Sporting Clashes and Crucial Movements in the World of Sport

 Global
3
Britain Fortifies Public Services Against Cyber Threats

Britain Fortifies Public Services Against Cyber Threats

 United Kingdom
4
Climate Talks Clash: Activists vs. Security in Belem

Climate Talks Clash: Activists vs. Security in Belem

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025