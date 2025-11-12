Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Sophisticated Impersonation Racket in India

The CBI has arrested Ajit Kumar Patra and Minku Lal Jain for running a sophisticated impersonation and bribery racket targeting senior public servants. By impersonating high-ranking officials, they gained favours through illegal means. A raid revealed cash, gold, and luxury vehicles, highlighting the extent of their operations.

  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two individuals, Ajit Kumar Patra and Minku Lal Jain, who allegedly orchestrated an elaborate impersonation and bribery scheme targeting senior public figures, according to official reports released on Wednesday.

Patra and Jain crafted false identities to pose as senior officials across various government departments, exploiting these fraudulent personas to secure undue advantages in exchange for illegal gratification, a CBI spokesperson confirmed.

During raids, the agency seized Rs 3.7 crore in cash, gold, multiple luxury vehicles, and various incriminating materials, underscoring the extensive nature of the duo's operations. The arrests raise significant concerns about the security protocols surrounding public officials.

