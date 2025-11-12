Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire in Southern Russia

A drone strike attributed to Ukrainian forces led to a significant fire within an industrial area of the Stavropol region in southern Russia. The regional governor, Vladimir Vladimirov, confirmed the situation on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Telegram messaging app by Vladimirov, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. However, the governor refrained from providing further specifics concerning the precise industrial facility that was impacted.

The development comes amid escalating tensions, as similar incidents have been witnessed in the region. The cause behind the drone deployment remains unclear as the authorities continue their investigation.