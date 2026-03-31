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Diplomatic Ties: Russia and India Strengthen Relations

Russia and India aim to sustain regular diplomatic engagements, with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister hopeful for Prime Minister Modi's visit. Focused on bolstering their strategic partnership, both nations plan to enhance economic ties, with a goal of reaching a USD 100 billion trade target by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:58 IST
Diplomatic Ties: Russia and India Strengthen Relations
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia and India are working to maintain consistent diplomatic engagements, emphasized by Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Tuesday.

In an interview with the TASS news agency, Rudenko expressed the hope that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take up President Vladimir Putin's invitation for an official visit to Russia this year.

The diplomatic focus is on strengthening India's and Russia's partnership, with objectives to increase trade to USD 100 billion by 2030, building on previous agreements initiated by both nations' leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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