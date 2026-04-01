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Devastating Fire at Russian Petrochemical Plant Claims Lives

A major fire erupted at a petrochemical plant in Russia's Tatarstan region, resulting in the deaths of at least three people, including a firefighter, and injuring dozens. The blaze at Sibur's Nizhnekamskneftekhim complex has raised concerns over safety and environmental impact, prompting investigations and containment efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:42 IST
Devastating Fire at Russian Petrochemical Plant Claims Lives
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A large fire broke out at a petrochemicals plant in Russia's Tatarstan region on Tuesday, killing at least three people, including a firefighter, and injuring dozens of others.

Sibur, the company overseeing the Nizhnekamskneftekhim complex, reported two employee fatalities and 68 injuries. Currently, 21 individuals remain hospitalized, with three in critical condition, said the local Emergencies Ministry.

The blaze was triggered by a gas mixture explosion following a pressure loss at a synthetic rubber and plastics facility. While production will be reduced by about 6% of its yearly output, CEO Mikhail Karasalov emphasized prioritizing human safety.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire, with no risks of further spread detected. Specialists are monitoring air quality, finding no immediate environmental threats. Russia's Emergencies Ministry dispatched an aircraft to transport the injured to Moscow for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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