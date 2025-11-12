Tragedy in Georgia: Turkish Military Aircraft Crash Claims 20 Lives

A tragic military aircraft crash in Georgia has resulted in the loss of 20 Turkish soldiers, as confirmed by Turkey's defence ministry on Wednesday. The C-130 cargo plane had departed from Azerbaijan and was en route to Turkey when it went down in the Sighnaghu municipality of Georgia's Kakheti district on Tuesday.

Investigators from both Turkish and Georgian authorities have commenced an investigation into what caused the plane, which broke apart mid-air, to crash. Initial footage showed metal debris scattered across the landscape, while unverified social media videos depicted the aircraft spinning to the ground in flames. A list of the deceased soldiers has been released by the Turkish Defence Ministry.

Azerbaijan, Georgia, and NATO leaders, along with U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, extended their condolences. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the C-130 Hercules, assured support for the probe. The C-130 Hercules, a key asset for global air forces, is renowned for its role in transportation and diverse military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)