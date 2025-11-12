Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident in Buxar: Alleged Pesticide Poisoning Claims Three Lives

In Buxar, Bihar, three family members, including two children, died allegedly due to pesticide consumption. Following a dispute, Sabita Devi, 30, allegedly ingested pesticides and administered them to her children, resulting in the deaths of her daughter Jyoti and son Akash. One child remains in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:03 IST
Tragic Family Incident in Buxar: Alleged Pesticide Poisoning Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Bihar's Buxar district, three members of a family have allegedly died after consuming pesticides, according to local police reports. The tragic event unfolded after a reported family dispute.

Soon after the altercation, 30-year-old Sabita Devi allegedly resorted to ingesting pesticides at her Purab Tola home. The poison was also allegedly given to her seven-year-old daughter Jyoti, five-year-old son Akash, and one-year-old son Vikash. The police report that while Sabita, Jyoti, and Akash succumbed to the poison, Vikash was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have commenced an investigation into the case, while hospital officials confirmed that the victims showed signs of pesticide ingestion. Sunil Kumar, Sabita's husband and a mason by trade, revealed this was his third marriage. He expressed anguish at the sequence of events that led to the death of his family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Address Anticipatory Bail Dilemma in Kerala

Supreme Court to Address Anticipatory Bail Dilemma in Kerala

 India
2
Sun Yang: Defying Age and Controversy in the Pool

Sun Yang: Defying Age and Controversy in the Pool

 Global
3
Haryana Police's 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown' Nab 1,660 Criminals

Haryana Police's 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown' Nab 1,660 C...

 India
4
Global Innovation Shines at India International Trade Fair 2025

Global Innovation Shines at India International Trade Fair 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025