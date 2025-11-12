Tragic Family Incident in Buxar: Alleged Pesticide Poisoning Claims Three Lives
In Buxar, Bihar, three family members, including two children, died allegedly due to pesticide consumption. Following a dispute, Sabita Devi, 30, allegedly ingested pesticides and administered them to her children, resulting in the deaths of her daughter Jyoti and son Akash. One child remains in critical condition.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident in Bihar's Buxar district, three members of a family have allegedly died after consuming pesticides, according to local police reports. The tragic event unfolded after a reported family dispute.
Soon after the altercation, 30-year-old Sabita Devi allegedly resorted to ingesting pesticides at her Purab Tola home. The poison was also allegedly given to her seven-year-old daughter Jyoti, five-year-old son Akash, and one-year-old son Vikash. The police report that while Sabita, Jyoti, and Akash succumbed to the poison, Vikash was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Authorities have commenced an investigation into the case, while hospital officials confirmed that the victims showed signs of pesticide ingestion. Sunil Kumar, Sabita's husband and a mason by trade, revealed this was his third marriage. He expressed anguish at the sequence of events that led to the death of his family members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Buxar
- Bihar
- pesticide
- family
- poisoning
- Sabita Devi
- children
- hospital
- police
- investigation
ALSO READ
A Tribute to Compassion: The Maharaja Who Rescued Polish Children
Empowering Odisha's Out-of-School Children: NIOS and OSEPA Join Forces
Two children killed as under-construction house collapses in Kerala
ICE Launches Call Center for Locating Unaccompanied Migrant Children
'Proud of Kashi's talented kids': PM interacts with children after flagging off Vande Bharat trains