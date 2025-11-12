Tragic Family Incident in Buxar: Alleged Pesticide Poisoning Claims Three Lives

In a heartbreaking incident in Bihar's Buxar district, three members of a family have allegedly died after consuming pesticides, according to local police reports. The tragic event unfolded after a reported family dispute.

Soon after the altercation, 30-year-old Sabita Devi allegedly resorted to ingesting pesticides at her Purab Tola home. The poison was also allegedly given to her seven-year-old daughter Jyoti, five-year-old son Akash, and one-year-old son Vikash. The police report that while Sabita, Jyoti, and Akash succumbed to the poison, Vikash was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have commenced an investigation into the case, while hospital officials confirmed that the victims showed signs of pesticide ingestion. Sunil Kumar, Sabita's husband and a mason by trade, revealed this was his third marriage. He expressed anguish at the sequence of events that led to the death of his family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)