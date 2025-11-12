Haryana Police's 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown' Nab 1,660 Criminals

Under an intense crackdown against organized crime, the Haryana Police have arrested numerous offenders across the state, including two main suspects in the murder of a CRPF jawan. The arrests were part of 'Operation Crackdown', launched just a week ago against crime and absconding criminals.

The initiative has already resulted in the detention of 262 hardened criminals and 1,398 other accused. In the murder case, suspects Nishant and Ajay were apprehended for the death of a CRPF jawan named Krishna, allegedly over an old dispute. They were arrested from Sonipat district.

Alongside this, 'Operation Trackdown' enabled the capture of proclaimed offender Hansraj, who had been evading justice since 2017 in a molestation case. This concerted police effort strongly signals Haryana's commitment to tackling crime head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)