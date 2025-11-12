Left Menu

Haryana Police's 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown' Nab 1,660 Criminals

Haryana Police arrested wanted offenders under the initiatives 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown', targeting organized crime. In a week, they captured 1,660 suspects, including Nishant and Ajay for the murder of a CRPF jawan. Hansraj, a proclaimed offender since 2017, was also detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:24 IST
Haryana Police's 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown' Nab 1,660 Criminals
  • Country:
  • India

Under an intense crackdown against organized crime, the Haryana Police have arrested numerous offenders across the state, including two main suspects in the murder of a CRPF jawan. The arrests were part of 'Operation Crackdown', launched just a week ago against crime and absconding criminals.

The initiative has already resulted in the detention of 262 hardened criminals and 1,398 other accused. In the murder case, suspects Nishant and Ajay were apprehended for the death of a CRPF jawan named Krishna, allegedly over an old dispute. They were arrested from Sonipat district.

Alongside this, 'Operation Trackdown' enabled the capture of proclaimed offender Hansraj, who had been evading justice since 2017 in a molestation case. This concerted police effort strongly signals Haryana's commitment to tackling crime head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
2
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
3
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India
4
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025