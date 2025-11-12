Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women on Motorbikes Redefine Norms in Tehran

In Tehran, women like Merat Behnam are defying societal norms by riding motorbikes. Despite cultural and legal challenges, this movement represents a shift in societal expectations and is seen as a symbol of independence. Reformists call for legal changes to allow women to obtain motorcycle licenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Iran

Merat Behnam has become a symbol of change by riding her scooter through Tehran, challenging conservative norms. Despite potential pushback from authorities and cultural traditions against women riding motorbikes, she found acceptance and support, showcasing a broader shift towards changing societal expectations.

Historically, Iranian laws have only permitted men to obtain motorcycle licenses, reinforcing gender-specific roles. However, recent demonstrations and burgeoning feminist movements are challenging these restrictions. Cultural dogmas rooted in conservative Islamic beliefs view women riding motorbikes as improper, further complicating the issue.

Despite the obstacles, the presence of female motorcyclists in traffic is more common. This visible change is seen as a push for reform, with calls for legislation to allow women to be licensed. For many, this is not just about commuting; it's a message of independence and equality.

