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Punjab Launches Trailblazing Scheme Empowering Women's Independence

The Punjab Cabinet introduced the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna,' offering financial assistance to women, particularly of Scheduled Castes. This scheme, a key promise of the AAP, targets economic independence for over 97% of Punjab's women, boosting their financial literacy and empowerment through direct monthly benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:44 IST
Punjab Launches Trailblazing Scheme Empowering Women's Independence
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet has unveiled the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna', a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing women's financial independence across the state. Approved on Sunday, the scheme offers Rs 1,000 monthly to women, with Scheduled Caste women receiving Rs 1,500.

This initiative, fulfilling a major electoral promise by the AAP, is set to benefit 97% of Punjab's women, strengthening gender equity and improving women's socio-economic participation. The scheme is implemented through a direct benefit transfer system, ensuring financial support reaches beneficiaries seamlessly.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the transformative potential of the scheme, aimed at reinforcing women's autonomy. An allocation of Rs 9,300 crore from the 2026-27 budget confirms its status as a major social welfare project, signifying a significant stride towards gender parity in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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