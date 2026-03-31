EU Ministers Reaffirm Commitment to Ukraine's Independence
European Union foreign ministers have underscored their steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty, emphasizing accountability for Russian violations of international law. This comes as EU officials visit Kyiv and Bucha, on the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre, to express unwavering solidarity with Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:25 IST
- Country:
- Germany
European Union foreign ministers have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's independence in a joint statement released during their visit to Kyiv and Bucha.
The ministers emphasized their firm commitment to holding the Russian Federation accountable for any breaches of international law related to Ukraine.
This declaration coincides with the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre, highlighting the EU's continued solidarity with Ukraine in the face of persistent challenges.
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