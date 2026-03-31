Left Menu

EU Ministers Reaffirm Commitment to Ukraine's Independence

European Union foreign ministers have underscored their steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty, emphasizing accountability for Russian violations of international law. This comes as EU officials visit Kyiv and Bucha, on the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre, to express unwavering solidarity with Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:25 IST
EU Ministers Reaffirm Commitment to Ukraine's Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

European Union foreign ministers have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's independence in a joint statement released during their visit to Kyiv and Bucha.

The ministers emphasized their firm commitment to holding the Russian Federation accountable for any breaches of international law related to Ukraine.

This declaration coincides with the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre, highlighting the EU's continued solidarity with Ukraine in the face of persistent challenges.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India
2
VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

 Global
3
Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

 Global
4
Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026