IUML's Independence: No Outside Influences, Claims Thangal
IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal dismissed allegations of Jamaat-e-Islami influence, affirming the party's autonomy in decision-making. He refuted claims of external sway in IUML's election strategy, highlighting the party's commitment to secularism, democracy, and communal harmony amid political allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal firmly rejected accusations suggesting that Jamaat-e-Islami has sway over the party, asserting its ability to make independent decisions.
Responding to claims from CPI(M) leaders about Jamaat-e-Islami's alleged control over IUML, Thangal described such allegations as unfounded and politically motivated.
He emphasized the party's dedication to secularism and democratic values, declaring that decisions like fielding K M Shaji in Vengara were free from outside interference.
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