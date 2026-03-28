IUML's Independence: No Outside Influences, Claims Thangal

IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal firmly rejected accusations suggesting that Jamaat-e-Islami has sway over the party, asserting its ability to make independent decisions.

Responding to claims from CPI(M) leaders about Jamaat-e-Islami's alleged control over IUML, Thangal described such allegations as unfounded and politically motivated.

He emphasized the party's dedication to secularism and democratic values, declaring that decisions like fielding K M Shaji in Vengara were free from outside interference.