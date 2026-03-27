India's Energy Independence Questioned Amid Rising Import Dependence
Congress critiqued PM Modi over India's increasing reliance on crude oil, LPG, and natural gas imports, claiming unfulfilled promises of energy independence. Reports of panic buying spur government assurance of stable supply, dismissing scarcity rumors as misinformation. Historical issues with gas projects add to the controversy.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Congress party raised allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding India's growing dependency on crude oil, LPG, and natural gas imports. Congress criticized the unfulfilled promises of energy independence, calling out Modi's previous claims.
The criticism comes as Jairam Ramesh pointed to the significant increase in import percentages between 2014 and 2024. He cited India's dependence on crude oil rising from 84% to 90% and LPG imports from 46% to 62% during the mentioned period.
In response to recent panic buying due to feared shortages, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reassured the public of stable supply, dismissing misinformation of shortages. Meanwhile, the historical gas project incidents remain a contentious topic.
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- India
- energy
- imports
- congress
- Modi
- NaturalGas
- LPG
- crudeoil
- panicbuying
- misinformation
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