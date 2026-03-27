India's Green Leap: Securing Energy Independence

India is taking significant steps towards reducing its reliance on energy imports, as part of a broader strategy to lead the global green energy transition. Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized this at the Planet C3 Summit, detailing efforts spanning from resource acquisition to policy innovation.

With a focus on critical materials like lithium and permanent magnets, the country aims to enhance domestic manufacturing and scale innovation. The agenda also focuses on crucial sectors such as electric mobility and renewable energy, aiming to accelerate growth through new initiatives.

As the demand for energy security rises with technological advances like artificial intelligence, India plans to increase its nuclear energy capacity by 2047. This initiative aims to provide a dependable power source, underscoring India's commitment to sustainable technological expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)