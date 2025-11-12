Unanswered Questions in Child Labour Case Elicit Commission's Critique
The Haryana Human Rights Commission criticized the handling of a bonded labour case involving a minor from Bihar. The investigation was deemed incomplete, lacking crucial details about the abduction, confinement, and abuse. Authorities have been urged to submit thorough reports and take action against the accused.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Human Rights Commission has voiced strong disapproval regarding the investigation into the case of a 15-year-old boy forced into bonded labour, labeling the probe as 'incomplete' and 'lacking vital details.'
The Commission demanded explanations from local police and administration over the boy's abduction and exploitation, emphasizing the need for the perpetrator's arrest. The boy, hailing from Kishanganj district in Bihar, was allegedly separated at Bahadurgarh Railway Station in Haryana and forced into labor at a dairy farm.
The Commission expressed dissatisfaction with a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police, Nuh, and directed a comprehensive inquiry. Urgent actions, including identifying and arresting culprits and investigating bonded labour practices, were mandated before the next hearing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
