Unanswered Questions in Child Labour Case Elicit Commission's Critique

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has voiced strong disapproval regarding the investigation into the case of a 15-year-old boy forced into bonded labour, labeling the probe as 'incomplete' and 'lacking vital details.'

The Commission demanded explanations from local police and administration over the boy's abduction and exploitation, emphasizing the need for the perpetrator's arrest. The boy, hailing from Kishanganj district in Bihar, was allegedly separated at Bahadurgarh Railway Station in Haryana and forced into labor at a dairy farm.

The Commission expressed dissatisfaction with a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police, Nuh, and directed a comprehensive inquiry. Urgent actions, including identifying and arresting culprits and investigating bonded labour practices, were mandated before the next hearing.

