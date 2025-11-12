Russia Poised for New Talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Russia has expressed readiness to resume negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, according to Russian state news agency TASS. This comes after the last meeting between the two countries in the Turkish city took place on July 23, with no talks held since then.
Russia is prepared to re-enter negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS. In an interview on Wednesday, a foreign ministry official, Alexei Polishchuk, confirmed this readiness.
This development marks a significant step after a period of stalled discussions between the two nations. The last in-person meeting occurred on July 23 in the Turkish city.
The reopening of diplomatic channels could potentially pave the way for addressing ongoing tensions and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.
