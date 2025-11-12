Left Menu

Russia Poised for New Talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Russia has expressed readiness to resume negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, according to Russian state news agency TASS. This comes after the last meeting between the two countries in the Turkish city took place on July 23, with no talks held since then.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:38 IST
Russia Poised for New Talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is prepared to re-enter negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS. In an interview on Wednesday, a foreign ministry official, Alexei Polishchuk, confirmed this readiness.

This development marks a significant step after a period of stalled discussions between the two nations. The last in-person meeting occurred on July 23 in the Turkish city.

The reopening of diplomatic channels could potentially pave the way for addressing ongoing tensions and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

 India
2
Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

 India
3
Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025