Russian Forces Claim Victory in Sukhyi Yar
Russia's Defence Ministry announced their forces have ousted Ukrainian troops from the small settlement of Sukhyi Yar, near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Reuters has not independently confirmed this claim. The development marks another episode in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday claiming their forces successfully pushed Ukrainian troops out of Sukhyi Yar, a minor settlement located south of the contested cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.
The Ministry's announcement underscores the fluid and complex nature of the ongoing military conflict in the region. However, such claims warrant careful scrutiny.
Reuters, a prominent news agency, has reported that this battlefield development remains unverified independently, posing questions about the veracity of the Ministry's assertions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement