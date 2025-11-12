Russia's Defence Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday claiming their forces successfully pushed Ukrainian troops out of Sukhyi Yar, a minor settlement located south of the contested cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

The Ministry's announcement underscores the fluid and complex nature of the ongoing military conflict in the region. However, such claims warrant careful scrutiny.

Reuters, a prominent news agency, has reported that this battlefield development remains unverified independently, posing questions about the veracity of the Ministry's assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)