Prime Minister Modi Vows Justice for Red Fort Blast Victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital to meet Red Fort blast survivors, promising justice for the victims. Upon his return from Bhutan, he immediately went to the hospital, emphasizing his support and prayers for the wounded. A massive explosion near Red Fort resulted in 12 deaths.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an empathic visit to LNJP Hospital on Wednesday, engaging personally with survivors of the devastating Red Fort blast. He reassured them and the nation that the assailants would face justice.
In a statement shared on X, Modi expressed his prayers for the injured and reiterated his commitment to ensuring the conspirators are held accountable. The Prime Minister's direct engagement highlighted the gravity of the incident, which unfolded when a powerful explosion struck a vehicle near the Red Fort, claiming 12 lives.
Security was intensified around the hospital as Modi, fresh from his visit to Bhutan, interacted with victims and received briefings from officials and medical staff. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met with the survivors, underscoring the government's support in the aftermath of this tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
