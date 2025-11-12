Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Vows Justice for Red Fort Blast Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital to meet Red Fort blast survivors, promising justice for the victims. Upon his return from Bhutan, he immediately went to the hospital, emphasizing his support and prayers for the wounded. A massive explosion near Red Fort resulted in 12 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:23 IST
Prime Minister Modi Vows Justice for Red Fort Blast Victims
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an empathic visit to LNJP Hospital on Wednesday, engaging personally with survivors of the devastating Red Fort blast. He reassured them and the nation that the assailants would face justice.

In a statement shared on X, Modi expressed his prayers for the injured and reiterated his commitment to ensuring the conspirators are held accountable. The Prime Minister's direct engagement highlighted the gravity of the incident, which unfolded when a powerful explosion struck a vehicle near the Red Fort, claiming 12 lives.

Security was intensified around the hospital as Modi, fresh from his visit to Bhutan, interacted with victims and received briefings from officials and medical staff. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met with the survivors, underscoring the government's support in the aftermath of this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Yang's Unyielding Comeback: Chasing New Horizons While Defying Time

Sun Yang's Unyielding Comeback: Chasing New Horizons While Defying Time

 Global
2
Senuran Muthusamy Shines as ICC Player of the Month

Senuran Muthusamy Shines as ICC Player of the Month

 United Arab Emirates
3
China Condemns Islamabad Blast, Stands Firm with Pakistan Against Terrorism

China Condemns Islamabad Blast, Stands Firm with Pakistan Against Terrorism

 China
4
Bihar Polls: Congress Doubts Exit Post Predictions, Expects Mahagathbandhan Win

Bihar Polls: Congress Doubts Exit Post Predictions, Expects Mahagathbandhan ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025