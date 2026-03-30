Those advocating Naxalism should know that people who take up arms will have to pay a price: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:25 IST
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- India
Those advocating Naxalism should know that people who take up arms will have to pay a price: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Naxalism
- Amit Shah
- Lok Sabha
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- insurgency
- rebellion
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