Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Edappal: Mother and Daughter Found Dead

A 59-year-old woman and her bedridden daughter were found dead in Edappal. The mother, Anithakumari, was discovered hanging from a tree, while her daughter, Anjana, was found in a water-filled drum. Police suspect a murder-suicide motivated by the mother's depression over her daughter's illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:26 IST
Tragic Discovery in Edappal: Mother and Daughter Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mother and her bedridden daughter were discovered dead in their Edappal residence, police reported on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Anithakumari, 59, and her daughter Anjana, 33. Anithakumari was found hanging from a tree, while her daughter's body lay in a water-filled drum.

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible murder-suicide, influenced by Anithakumari's depression over her daughter's severe illness. A thorough scientific examination and post-mortem are required to determine the exact cause of death, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Delivered: Family Receives Compensation for Fatal Road Accident

Justice Delivered: Family Receives Compensation for Fatal Road Accident

 India
2
Kushwaha's Critique: Bihar's Opposition Needs Transformation

Kushwaha's Critique: Bihar's Opposition Needs Transformation

 India
3
NDA Triumphs in Bihar: Defeating Opposition Narratives

NDA Triumphs in Bihar: Defeating Opposition Narratives

 India
4
Norway's Triumph: Rising Football Hopes for World Cup 2026

Norway's Triumph: Rising Football Hopes for World Cup 2026

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025