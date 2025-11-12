Tragic Discovery in Edappal: Mother and Daughter Found Dead

A mother and her bedridden daughter were discovered dead in their Edappal residence, police reported on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Anithakumari, 59, and her daughter Anjana, 33. Anithakumari was found hanging from a tree, while her daughter's body lay in a water-filled drum.

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible murder-suicide, influenced by Anithakumari's depression over her daughter's severe illness. A thorough scientific examination and post-mortem are required to determine the exact cause of death, authorities stated.

