Delhi Police on High Alert for Red Ford EcoSport Linked to Red Fort Blast
Delhi Police have issued an alert to track down a red Ford EcoSport suspected in the Red Fort blast case. Following findings that more suspects linked to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion possibly have this car, police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are collaborating on the search.
Delhi Police have raised an alarm across all stations, posts, and border checkpoints to track a red Ford EcoSport connected to the Red Fort blast, according to sources on Wednesday.
The alert follows investigations revealing that additional suspects, already linked to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, may possess another red vehicle, police sources disclose.
At least five teams from Delhi Police are tasked with locating the car, while authorities in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been notified to stay vigilant and support the ongoing search efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
